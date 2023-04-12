Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HZNP. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39.

Insider Activity

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after buying an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after buying an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,920,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

