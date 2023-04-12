StockNews.com Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $737.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

