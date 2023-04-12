Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.21. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flexsteel Industries

In related news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.