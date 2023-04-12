Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fortress Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 26.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.