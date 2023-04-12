Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.00.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
