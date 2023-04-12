StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSII. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

