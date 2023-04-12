MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) & Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Garmin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86% MIND Technology -58.09% N/A -34.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garmin and MIND Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.86 billion 3.88 $973.59 million $5.04 19.56 MIND Technology $23.11 million 0.32 -$15.09 million ($1.38) -0.38

Analyst Recommendations

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology. MIND Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Garmin and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Garmin has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats MIND Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

About MIND Technology

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.