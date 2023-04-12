Analyzing Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and The RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million 1.06 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.83 The RMR Group $832.50 million 0.96 $34.00 million $1.95 12.97

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% The RMR Group 3.58% 10.40% 6.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ryvyl and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ryvyl and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 The RMR Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. Given The RMR Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Volatility & Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

