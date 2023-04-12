SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) & Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Critical Survey

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and SpringBig’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A SpringBig $26.63 million 0.58 -$13.08 million N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringBig.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Venus Acquisition and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% SpringBig N/A N/A -11.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of SpringBig shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Venus Acquisition and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00

SpringBig has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 682.34%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

SpringBig beats Venus Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

