SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head to Head Comparison

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $16.74 million 1.15 -$10.29 million ($0.04) -0.86 Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 17.13 -$44.88 million ($1.64) -146.29

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANUWAVE Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SANUWAVE Health and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $306.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -112.23% N/A -99.39% Inspire Medical Systems -11.00% -12.66% -10.72%

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

