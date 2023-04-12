Comparing Microvast (MVST) and The Competition

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Microvast to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microvast and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Microvast alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.50 million -$158.20 million -2.62 Microvast Competitors $672.07 million $9.15 million 4.10

Microvast’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Microvast has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s rivals have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Microvast and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 77 464 1008 51 2.65

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 475.54%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.51%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -56.79% -13.02% -10.21%

Summary

Microvast rivals beat Microvast on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.