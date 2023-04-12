Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) versus Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Financial Review

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Ares Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Chart Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chart Industries and Ares Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries $1.61 billion 2.98 $24.00 million $0.57 197.20 Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition.

Chart Industries has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chart Industries and Ares Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Chart Industries and Ares Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries 1.40% 7.84% 3.89% Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% 2.09%

Summary

Chart Industries beats Ares Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases. The Heat Transfer Systems segment supplies mission engineered equipment and systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Specialty Products segment supplies products used in specialty market applications including hydrogen, HLNG vehicle tanks, food and beverage, space exploration, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment. The Repair, Service, and leasing segment includes repair and service centers globally, which provides installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as global equipment leasing solutions. The Corporate segment includes operating expenses for executive management, accounting, tax, treasury, corporate development

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

