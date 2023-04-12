Head-To-Head Contrast: OceanPal (OP) & Its Peers

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OceanPal to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal 24.36% 6.70% 6.44% OceanPal Competitors 30.44% 25.22% 11.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal Competitors 171 933 1434 18 2.51

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OceanPal and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 28.47%. Given OceanPal’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanPal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 59.1%. OceanPal pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.8% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanPal is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.08 million -$330,000.00 0.49 OceanPal Competitors $904.93 million $307.50 million 4.71

OceanPal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

OceanPal has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OceanPal rivals beat OceanPal on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

