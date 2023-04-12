Reviewing SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.82 billion 0.44 $66.56 million $0.39 42.15 NVIDIA $26.97 billion 24.88 $4.37 billion $1.74 156.14

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

61.8% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SMART Global has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 1.22% 35.07% 7.83% NVIDIA 16.19% 26.61% 14.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SMART Global and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 NVIDIA 2 9 27 1 2.69

SMART Global presently has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 54.50%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $262.69, suggesting a potential downside of 3.31%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Summary

NVIDIA beats SMART Global on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in April 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

