Head-To-Head Survey: Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Troika Media Group -15.48% -222.53% -21.16%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Troika Media Group $288.98 million 0.06 -$38.69 million ($0.70) -0.38

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simulated Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Troika Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Simulated Environment Concepts and Troika Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Troika Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Troika Media Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 470.34%. Given Troika Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Troika Media Group is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Summary

Troika Media Group beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts



Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

About Troika Media Group



Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. It serves consumer products and services, entertainment and media, sports and betting, financial and professional services, education, and esports and gaming sectors. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

