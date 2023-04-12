LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.77. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

