Bank of America Boosts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $128.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

