Analysts Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT at $41.00

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

