Bank of America Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $128.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

LW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after buying an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.