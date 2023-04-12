Bank of America Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $128.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.
LW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
LW opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after buying an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
