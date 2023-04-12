HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $13.10 Average PT from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get HireRight alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747,697 shares in the company, valued at $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,842,816 shares of company stock worth $19,750,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.