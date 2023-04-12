BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.50.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BioNTech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after acquiring an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BioNTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,812,000 after acquiring an additional 299,414 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BioNTech by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,534,000 after acquiring an additional 177,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioNTech by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after purchasing an additional 321,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.