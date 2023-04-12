Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Danske cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Epiroc AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

