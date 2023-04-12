Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.40.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Danske cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $22.43.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Epiroc AB (publ) (EPOKY)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.