Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €18.60 ($20.22) to €21.20 ($23.04) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

