Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £142.27 Average PT from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($176.19).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($165.94) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($170.90) to £160 ($198.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($222.91) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($199.58) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment
In other news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of £142.27 ($176.19) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($176,185.76). Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
