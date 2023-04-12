Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($24.70).

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.63) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($20.12) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LON CPG opened at GBX 2,048.50 ($25.37) on Friday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,568.75 ($19.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,065 ($25.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,244.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,945.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,896.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,301.59%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($24.12), for a total transaction of £20,005.96 ($24,775.18). Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Group



Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

