Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $286.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.58. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $333.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

