Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Myovant Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %
Myovant Sciences stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.