Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.