StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TCFC opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $180.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Community Financial by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Community Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.