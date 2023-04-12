Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Activity

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

