Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.
