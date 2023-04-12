Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

