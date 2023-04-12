U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Shares of USB stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

