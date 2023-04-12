Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.23. Crane has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

