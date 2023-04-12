Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LSI. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LSI opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $94.02 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

