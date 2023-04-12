Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 1.8 %

DSX opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 18.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also

