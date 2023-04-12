Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

DOOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

