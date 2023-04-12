Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Kenon Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Kenon has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kenon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $119,793,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

