Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Kenon Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. Kenon has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $62.96.
Kenon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
