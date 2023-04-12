CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5 %

CASI opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.