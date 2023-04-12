StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSET stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

