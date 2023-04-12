PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PEP opened at $182.92 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo Company Profile
