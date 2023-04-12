Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

