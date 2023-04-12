NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.73.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

