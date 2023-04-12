NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.73.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.