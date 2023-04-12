Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CARV opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

