iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
NYSE STAR opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. iStar has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
