iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE STAR opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. iStar has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 1,428.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 2,308.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iStar by 5,073.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

