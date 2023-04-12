Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

CNK stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

