Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.93.

NYSE RFP opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $7,900,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $99,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $13,964,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 61,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

