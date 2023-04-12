Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Team Stock Performance
Shares of Team stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Team has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $24.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 302.78% and a net margin of 7.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team
About Team
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team (TISI)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.