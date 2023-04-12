Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Team stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Team has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $24.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 302.78% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Team by 349.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 60,226 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

