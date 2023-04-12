Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UVE. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.49%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

