Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

