Contrasting Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) & Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 17.24% 14.89% 0.95% Ameris Bancorp 29.41% 10.63% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 8 4 0 2.23 Ameris Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Northern Trust and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Northern Trust currently has a consensus target price of $99.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northern Trust pays out 48.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $7.75 billion 2.41 $1.34 billion $6.14 14.65 Ameris Bancorp $1.18 billion 2.02 $346.54 million $4.99 6.87

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Ameris Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment consists of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment includes the origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on October, 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

