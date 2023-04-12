Critical Contrast: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Sand and Atlas Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $255.74 million 0.31 -$700,000.00 ($0.02) -86.46 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Sand.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

30.1% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smart Sand and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand -0.27% -0.29% -0.19% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smart Sand and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 7 1 3.13

Smart Sand presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.51%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.72%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Smart Sand on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

